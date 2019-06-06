Ad
euobserver
Mette Frederiksen is to become Denmark's second female prime minister after Helle Thorning-Schmidt in 2011 (Photo: News Oresund)

Danish left sweeps to victory, with tough migration policy

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Denmark has elected a young, female, centre-left leader, completing a socialist sweep of the EU's nordic states.

It also humiliated the country's main far-right party, but only after the left poached its anti-immigrant ideas.

"After tonight, we will put welfare first in Denmark again. Welfare, climate, education, children, future. Think of what we can do together. We now have the hope to change Denmark," Mette Frederiksen, the leader of the Social Democrat party, said after resu...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



EU Political

