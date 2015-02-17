Leading scientists criticise Juncker investment plan

EU finance ministers will discuss the €315bn Juncker growth plan on Tuesday (17 February) amid criticism by leading scientists over plans to raid the EU research budget to fund it.
The controversy centres on the initial €21bn starting fund, which comprises €16bn from the Commission – €8bn in cash and a further €8bn in guarantees – and €5bn from the European Investment Bank.
However, the €8bn Commission cash is not actually new money but merely transfers from other key budgets....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.