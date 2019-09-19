Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor

The majority of EU countries' ambassadors on Thursday (19 September) voted to support Romania's former anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi to be the EU's first public prosecutor.

Seventeen EU ambassadors from 22 member states participating in the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) voted in favour of Kovesi in the indicating vote.

Thursday's vote breaks the deadlock between the council of member states and the European parliament, which has earlier supported K...