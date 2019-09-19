Ad
Romanians took part in mass demonstrations as the government in recent years tried to roll back the fight on corruption (Photo: Reuters)

Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The majority of EU countries' ambassadors on Thursday (19 September) voted to support Romania's former anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi to be the EU's first public prosecutor.

Seventeen EU ambassadors from 22 member states participating in the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) voted in favour of Kovesi in the indicating vote.

Thursday's vote breaks the deadlock between the council of member states and the European parliament, which has earlier supported K...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

