Johnson calls EU leaders in new Brexit talks

The EU is waiting for concrete proposals from the UK on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, the European Commission has said, prior to a phone call between UK prime minister Boris Johnson and commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday (27 August).
"It is up to the UK government to come with concrete proposals that are compatible with the withdrawal agreement," a commission spokesperson said earlier in the day.
Juncker and Johnson will have "an opportunity to ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
