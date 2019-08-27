Ad
Johnson (r) and the UK's EU ambassador Tim Barrow at a previous council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Johnson calls EU leaders in new Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is waiting for concrete proposals from the UK on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, the European Commission has said, prior to a phone call between UK prime minister Boris Johnson and commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday (27 August).

"It is up to the UK government to come with concrete proposals that are compatible with the withdrawal agreement," a commission spokesperson said earlier in the day.

Juncker and Johnson will have "an opportunity to ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

