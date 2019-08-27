Johnson calls EU leaders in new Brexit talks

The EU is waiting for concrete proposals from the UK on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, the European Commission has said, prior to a phone call between UK prime minister Boris Johnson and commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday (27 August).

"It is up to the UK government to come with concrete proposals that are compatible with the withdrawal agreement," a commission spokesperson said earlier in the day.

Juncker and Johnson will have "an opportunity to ...