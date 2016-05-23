Full house in Brussels This WEEK

This week's Brussels menu includes many of the most pressing issues of our time, spanning conflicts in Libya and Syria, a world humanitarian summit in Istanbul, terrorism and economic difficulties.
Although Austria's knife-edge presidential election is not formally on the agenda, it will be certainly be discussed in the corridors. Also, the looming presence of the British membership referendum will be on everyone's minds.
The Foreign Affairs Council debates ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
