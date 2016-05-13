Ad
euobserver
School girls in Central African Republic. (Photo: Pierre Holtz | UNICEF)

EU to use aid money to curb migration

EU & the World
Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

2015 was the "super development year".

World leaders flocked to New York where they adopted 15 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that will guide development efforts until 2030.

They went to Addis Ababa for a financing summit and to the climate change conference in Paris.

2015 was also the European year for development.

Now is the time to put the commitments in practice. On Tuesday (12 May), EU foreign and development ministers met in Brussels to air their ideas o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Related articles

What place for aid in the new era of development?
Defence spending may soon be classed as 'development aid'
School girls in Central African Republic. (Photo: Pierre Holtz | UNICEF)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections