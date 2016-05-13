EU to use aid money to curb migration

2015 was the "super development year".

World leaders flocked to New York where they adopted 15 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that will guide development efforts until 2030.

They went to Addis Ababa for a financing summit and to the climate change conference in Paris.

2015 was also the European year for development.

Now is the time to put the commitments in practice. On Tuesday (12 May), EU foreign and development ministers met in Brussels to air their ideas o...