Election of the previous chair of the agriculture committee, early 2017. (Photo: European Parliament)

Leak: Far-right MEP to chair legal affairs committee

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's legal affairs committee will be led by an MEP from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) political group, according to a provisional agreement leaked to EUobserver.

ID is also promised the chair of the agriculture committee. A spokesman for the group confirmed at a press conference on Friday (28 June) that those two committees are the ones ID has set its eyes on.

The parliament has 22 committees that need new leadership: a chairperson and up to four v...

euobserver

