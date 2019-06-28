Leak: Far-right MEP to chair legal affairs committee

The European Parliament's legal affairs committee will be led by an MEP from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) political group, according to a provisional agreement leaked to EUobserver.

ID is also promised the chair of the agriculture committee. A spokesman for the group confirmed at a press conference on Friday (28 June) that those two committees are the ones ID has set its eyes on.

The parliament has 22 committees that need new leadership: a chairperson and up to four v...