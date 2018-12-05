Ad
euobserver
Commissioners Andrus Ansip, Vera Jourova, Julian King and Mariya Gabriel announce the new measures (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns tech giants on Russian fake news

Digital
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission plans to boost the fight against Russian disinformation before the European elections next May, according to proposals rolled out on Wednesday (5 December).

The EU executive wants tech giants, such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to provide monthly reports from January until the election on any such disinformation campaigns.

The commission expects tech companies to publish how they place political adverts, and how many "bot accounts" and fake accounts they ide...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law
Russian activist warns on 'fake news' as EU backs action
EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished
Commissioners Andrus Ansip, Vera Jourova, Julian King and Mariya Gabriel announce the new measures (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections