The ECB in Frankfurt has taken over an Italian bank (Photo: ECB)

ECB takes over ailing Italian bank

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Central Bank on Wednesday (2 January) took control of Italy's Carige bank following the resignation of the majority of its board members.

The move augurs broader risks for another banking collapse, amid a struggling Italian economy, as the mismanaged mid-sized bank failed last month to secure fresh capital.

Turmoil within Italy's populist coalition government appears to have only further exposed those risks as the Frankfurt-based ECB made the unprecedented decision to...

