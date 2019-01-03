ECB takes over ailing Italian bank

The European Central Bank on Wednesday (2 January) took control of Italy's Carige bank following the resignation of the majority of its board members.
The move augurs broader risks for another banking collapse, amid a struggling Italian economy, as the mismanaged mid-sized bank failed last month to secure fresh capital.
Turmoil within Italy's populist coalition government appears to have only further exposed those risks as the Frankfurt-based ECB made the unprecedented decision to...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
