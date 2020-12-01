Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal

The UK government has dug in its heels on the fisheries issue in its negotiations with the EU, with Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney warning the issue could sink the entire agreement on the future relations.

Negotiations between the EU and UK continued over the weekend without any breakthrough, with time running short as the UK will break all existing ties at the end of the year.

The EU team of negotiators stayed in London for further talks during what could be the fi...