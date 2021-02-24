Ad
Non-essential travel from most third countries into the EU is currently strictly limited (Photo: wfbakker2)

Brussels: Six EU states travel restrictions went 'too far'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has written to Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Finland, Denmark and Sweden, urging them to obey to the travel restrictions recommendations of the European Council.

These six member states have introduced, to some extent, a ban on entry or exit from the country on public health grounds during the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The commission wants to recall to the European member states that it is a necessity to go back to a coordinated approach on al...

