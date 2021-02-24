Brussels: Six EU states travel restrictions went 'too far'

The European Commission has written to Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Finland, Denmark and Sweden, urging them to obey to the travel restrictions recommendations of the European Council.
These six member states have introduced, to some extent, a ban on entry or exit from the country on public health grounds during the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The commission wants to recall to the European member states that it is a necessity to go back to a coordinated approach on al...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
