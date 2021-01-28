Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission wants countries to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the end of summer - but the WHO thinks herd-immunity is unlikely in 2021 (Photo: Jernej Furman)

Analysis

The EU's vaccine strategy - the key points

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Has the EU purchased enough vaccines?

The European Commission, on behalf of member states, has sealed deals with six companies for up to 2.3 billion vaccine doses. The BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are so far the only jabs authorised in the EU, but the vaccine jointly developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca is expected to be approved on Friday (29 January) by the European Medical Agency (EMA).

With two doses per person needed for both authorised vaccines, the EU could ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays
EU: Vaccine misinformation will be 'big challenge'
EU vaccine negotiator: joint-purchase doses will 'come first'
EU-AstraZeneca row flares up after vaccines shortfall
The EU Commission wants countries to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the end of summer - but the WHO thinks herd-immunity is unlikely in 2021 (Photo: Jernej Furman)

Tags

Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections