How one man and his dog made a mark on EU history

A local man walked into a pharmacy in Galway, western Ireland, to buy medicine for his dog five years ago and now he is making history in the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha's then 10-year old lurcher, Samhain, was unwell, but when he looked at the medicine, he was also bothered by the fact the label was in English only.
"Some people think I'm daft", he told EUobserver last Friday (15 February).
"But I've been campaigning to protect the Irish langua...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
