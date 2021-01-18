How one man and his dog made a mark on EU history

A local man walked into a pharmacy in Galway, western Ireland, to buy medicine for his dog five years ago and now he is making history in the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha's then 10-year old lurcher, Samhain, was unwell, but when he looked at the medicine, he was also bothered by the fact the label was in English only.

"Some people think I'm daft", he told EUobserver last Friday (15 February).

"But I've been campaigning to protect the Irish langua...