Ad
euobserver
If our generosity only starts once all willing EU-Europeans are vaccinated, other countries and the people who are most in need are in for a long wait

Column

'Leave Everyone Behind'? – The West's Covid nationalism

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Working in the wider area of development and human rights, I often hear the slogan "Leave No One Behind".

It always leaves me uneasy. I am sceptical of moral absolutism, which usually does not survive contact with reality.

But I am surprised at how fast we are moving away from any semblance of equality on the issue of Covid-19 vaccination.

The EU is driving a hard "EU-first" policy and alm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

EU Commission casts doubt on Russian Sputnik vaccine
Rich countries 'stockpile one billion vaccines', report says
EU defends all vaccines, amid lower AstraZeneca take-up
What Estonia and Slovakia did to beat AstraZeneca 'hesitancy'
If our generosity only starts once all willing EU-Europeans are vaccinated, other countries and the people who are most in need are in for a long wait

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections