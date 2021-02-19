Ad
Berlin: Germany, which is building a new pipeline with Russia, favours a soft approach (Photo: Amire Appel)

Pro-Kremlin oligarchs to avoid EU sanctions, for now

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Pro-Kremlin oligarchs, including ones who directly benefitted from the recent jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, will not face EU sanctions for now, diplomatic sources have said.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (22 February) will instead agree to visa-bans and asset-freezes only on Russian officials involved in his incarceration.

The EU foreign service aims to "fast-track" these, so that they can be in force in a few weeks' time, one EU source...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

