Pro-Kremlin oligarchs to avoid EU sanctions, for now

Pro-Kremlin oligarchs, including ones who directly benefitted from the recent jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, will not face EU sanctions for now, diplomatic sources have said.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (22 February) will instead agree to visa-bans and asset-freezes only on Russian officials involved in his incarceration.

The EU foreign service aims to "fast-track" these, so that they can be in force in a few weeks' time, one EU source...