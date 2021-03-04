Ad
euobserver
Former foreign minister Karin Kneissl (r) made headlines by dancing with Putin at her wedding in 2018 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Austrian ex-minister joins list of EU's pro-Kremlin lobbyists

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria's ex-foreign minister Karin Kneissl has joined an ever-expanding list of senior Austrian and German politicians working as Kremlin lobbyists.

The 56-year old, who led Austria's diplomacy between 2017 and 2019, is to become a board member of Russian state oil firm Rosneft, in a move announced by Moscow on Tuesday (3 March).

The firm is run by one of Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest friends, Igor Sechin.

It is under EU and US sanctions over Russia's invasio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

