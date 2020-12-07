Ad
Denmark warned that banning fossil exploration any earlier would oblige the country to compensate companies for their investment in drilling plants and equipment (Photo: joiseyshowaa)

Denmark to stop North Sea oil drilling in 2050

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Danish government has decided to end all its oil and gas exploration in its section of the North Sea by 2050, putting pressure on neighbouring oil producers, such as Norway and the UK, to follow Copenhagen's climate leadership.

"We are now putting an end to the fossil era," said Danish climate minister, Dan Jorgensen, describing the agreement as a "new, green course for the North Sea" that benefits everyone.

Denmark's offshor...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

