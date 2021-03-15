Ad
The war began 10 years ago, when Syria tried to put down anti-regime protests by the country's Sunni Muslim majority (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

EU should stop sheltering Syrian war criminals, MEPs say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament has urged EU states to go after alleged Syrian war criminals in Europe, 10 years after the start of the bloodiest war in its neighbourhood.

"Persons responsible for core international crimes must be duly prosecuted, including by EU member states ... [as] lack of accountability provides a breeding ground for further atrocities," the parliament said in a non-binding resolution adopted last week.

Capitals should "automatically share at EU level information o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

