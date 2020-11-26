China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 on global supply chains, some European companies have had difficulties sourcing much-needed raw materials from China.

Hence, some in Europe are calling for re-shoring or near-shoring the supply and industrial chains of such critical sectors as medicine and pharmaceuticals, in order to reduce dependence on China's supply chains and market. I also want to share a few thoughts here.

First, the current global industrial layout is a manifestation of t...