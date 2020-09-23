EP groups drop homophobe from Sakharov prize

The three major political groups in the European Parliament all say they no longer support a Sakharov prize nominee because of his homophobic views.
The centre-right European People's Party (EPP), centre-left Socialists & Democrats (S&D), and liberal Renew Europe had jointly co-nominated Belarus dissident Paval Sieviaryniec as part of collection of names for the annual freedom of thought prize.
The decision to withdraw his name came hours after Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.