Von der Leyen criticises Hungary, but fails to mention it

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned member state governments on Tuesday (31 March) not to weaken fundamental rights and democratic values in their fight against the coronavirus.
But the commission chief did not name Hungary in her statement, where on Monday prime minister Viktor Orban's two-thirds majority in parliament granted his government indefinite and sweeping emergency powers.
Von der Leyen said tha...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
