EU gearing up for even more anti-crime measures

The European Commission is preparing a raft of what it describes as new measures against terrorism, drugs, and crime.

Speaking to reporters in Zagreb after meeting EU interior ministers on Friday (24 January), the European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson announced she is also "preparing to reinforce the mandate of [the EU's police agency] Europol", based in The Hague.

On drugs, Johansson said a new EU agenda will be proposed noting that illicit substances have become ...