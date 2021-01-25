Ad
euobserver
Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, 10 years ago. The Arab world has changed - the EU's neighbourhood policy not so much (Photo: Koert Debeuf)

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

This Monday (25 January), it's exactly 10 years ago that thousands of young Egyptians risked their life and went to Tahrir Square in Cairo to ask for the end of the regime.

They demanded freedom, democracy, bread, but - perhaps most of all - the end of police violence. It is no accident that the April 6 Youth Movement chose 25 January to start their revolution. In Egypt, it is the national day of the police.

I lived in Cairo from 2011 to 2016. I was sent by the liberal ALDE group...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Related articles

EU states 'complicit' in Egypt repression
EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
Voice from Libya: No one is winning
Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya
Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, 10 years ago. The Arab world has changed - the EU's neighbourhood policy not so much (Photo: Koert Debeuf)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections