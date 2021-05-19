Ad
euobserver
Brussels commuting re-imagined. Only a few metro stations are currently named after women, including Sainte Catherine, Louise, the daughter of Belgium's King Leopold II, and Joséphine-Charlotte, the first child of (Photo: Friends of Europe)

Feature

Brussels metro map pays tribute to feminist pioneers

by Sarah Collins, Dublin,
A feminist remake of the Brussels metro map pays tribute to the women who have shaped European history, from Simone Veil to Joan of Arc.

Inspired by writer Rebecca Solnit's and geographer Joshua Jelly-Schapiro's City of Women project, European think-tank Friends of Europe redesigned the Brussels map to mark Europe Day.

"The map is a celebration of a new kind of inclusive leadership, and a means of reinforcing democracy and challenging...

Author Bio

Sarah Collins is a journalist with the Irish Independent in Dublin, and was previously a freelance EU correspondent in Brussels.

euobserver

