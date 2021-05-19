Brussels metro map pays tribute to feminist pioneers

A feminist remake of the Brussels metro map pays tribute to the women who have shaped European history, from Simone Veil to Joan of Arc.

Inspired by writer Rebecca Solnit's and geographer Joshua Jelly-Schapiro's City of Women project, European think-tank Friends of Europe redesigned the Brussels map to mark Europe Day.

"The map is a celebration of a new kind of inclusive leadership, and a means of reinforcing democracy and challenging...