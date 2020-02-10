EU budget battle gears up This WEEK

Now the UK left the room, the remaining EU countries are gearing up for a likely gruelling fight over the next long-term budget for the bloc.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will on Wednesday (12 February) brief MEPs on the commission's position on the EU's seven-year budget.

EU Council president Charles Michel has been meeting member states' leaders in preparation for the extraordinary summit on the budget on 20 February.

Meanwhile, member states have never b...