Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp

When the European Commission announced its 'hotspot' concept in 2015, to shuffle migrants into camps on Greek islands, it also promised a quick turnover on asylum applications.
But for 50-year old Anny Nganga, an asylum seeker from Kinshasa, DR Congo, the commission's hotspot concept has been a living nightmare.
In 2017 she arrived alone in Moria, an EU hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos, and has been living there in a shared tent without heating ever since.
"I suffer in...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
