Gerhard Sabathil (l) worked for EU for two years after Germany stripped him of security status (Photo: EEAS.europe.eu)

China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU ambassador suspected of spying for China, Gerhard Sabathil, got official permission to work as a lobbyist, the EU External Action Service [EEAS] has said.

He also continued to work for the EU for almost two years after Germany raised a red flag on his integrity.

Sabathil had worked for EU institutions for more than 30 years, including as the EU ambassador to South Korea, before immediately joining a German lobbying firm, Eutop, in 2017, which has offices in Brussels, Berli...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

