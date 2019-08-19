Is Salvini just closing harbours, or also ending rule of law?

Since he became interior minister, Matteo Salvini has repeatedly vowed to close Italian harbours to migrants, including refugees, and NGOs, making it the central objective of his migration policy.

The latest attempt has been the issuance by the government of a law decree called "Security Decree bis", converted into law at the beginning of August by parliament.

The decree gives exceedingly wide power to the minister of interior "to restrict or prohibit the entry, transit or stop of...