Frans Timmermans's Labour party won the EU elections in the Netherlands, according to exit polls - but don't tell the Dutch (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Don't tell the Dutch - but Timmermans 'won'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Frans Timmermans has been the European commissioner responsible in the past five years for the portfolio "better regulation", which includes getting rid of outdated EU rules.

And if you want an example of an outdated rule, look no further than the embargo on election results for the European Parliament.

The vote for 751 new MEPs, across 28 member states, is spread out over four days.

The Netherlands and the UK were the first to vote on Thursday (23 May), but they are not all...

