euobserver
Exit results will be unveiled in the European Parliament on Sunday night (Photo: European Parliament)

EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Voters in the world's second biggest democratic election, in Europe, will know shortly before midnight on Sunday (26 May) to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

The results of four days of voting by up to 430 million people in 28 countries will be revealed at 11.15PM in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels.

The rolling EU election, which starts in the Netherlands and the UK on Thursday morning and ends at 11PM in Italy on Sunday, is s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

