EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

Voters in the world's second biggest democratic election, in Europe, will know shortly before midnight on Sunday (26 May) to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

The results of four days of voting by up to 430 million people in 28 countries will be revealed at 11.15PM in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels.

The rolling EU election, which starts in the Netherlands and the UK on Thursday morning and ends at 11PM in Italy on Sunday, is s...