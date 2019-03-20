A compromise proposal for the Article 50 extension

After last week's votes in the House of Commons, it has become inevitable that Brexit will not happen on 29 March.
This week, British prime minister Theresa May will ask the European Council for an extension to Article 50 proceedings, and European Union member states will not refuse - they will want to avoid bearing responsibility for a sudden no-deal Brexit for which nobody is adequately prepared.
The real question facing leade...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lorinc Redei is lecturer and graduate advisor in the master of global policy studies program at the University of Texas at Austin. The compromise outlined above was drawn up during a recent classroom simulation.
Lorinc Redei is lecturer and graduate advisor in the master of global policy studies program at the University of Texas at Austin. The compromise outlined above was drawn up during a recent classroom simulation.