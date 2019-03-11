Finnish government collapses ahead of EU presidency

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipila's centre-right government's surprise resignation on Friday (8 March) kicks off a political hot season in the otherwise cool Nordic country.

Voters are facing national elections on 14 April as well as EU elections on 26 May, while the country is also preparing to hold the EU's rotating six-month presidency from 1 July.

The resignation was a personal decision of the prime minister and came after the governing coalition failed to agree on a major s...