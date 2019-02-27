Ad
euobserver
Laura Codruta Kovesi is the former chief prosecutor of Romania’s anti-corruption agency (Photo: Helga Stevens)

Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Romania's former anti-corruption chief fought back against critics during a hearing on Tuesday (26 February) with MEPs for the EU's new top prosecutor job.

Romania's current government has lobbied hard against her, after the anti-corruption office she led for five years helped convict high-level politicians, while her supporters regard Laura Codruta Kovesi as a heroine for fighting corruption in a country marred by graft.

"I ...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

