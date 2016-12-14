Ad
euobserver
Conditions in Libya detention centres described by UN as "horrific" (Photo: Internews Network)

EU to help Libya send migrants back home

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states aim to help Libya deport would-be migrants back home, and to keep open “all available options” on its response to Russia’s actions in Syria.

The Libya plan was mentioned in draft conclusions for the EU summit to take place in Brussels on Thursday (15 December).

“Initiatives need to be taken to offer assisted voluntary return opportunities to migrants stranded in Libya and curtail dangerous journeys”, the draft text, seen by EUobserver, said.

It added that the EU...

Migration

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

