The politics behind Cameron's referendum U-turn

David Cameron has never been in such a strong position.
Last month's unexpectedly decisive election victory gave him a parliamentary majority and a Conservative party that is more at peace with itself than it has been for several decades.
Conservative MPs are particularly delighted with their leader’s plans to renegotiate the UK often unhappy membership of the EU, before giving them the referendum which many of them have craved for a generation.
All of which may have been r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.