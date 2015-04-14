Integrating Europeans into multi-cultural Brussels

“You want to know what a Romanian woman is doing running an African bar in Belgium?” says Laurentia, a white-haired, former accountant who runs Cap Africa, a restaurant in Brussels’ Matonge area.
“Everyone asks me this! It’s actually rather simple — ici, c’est l’Europe!,” she chuckles and leaves to attend to a table of African diplomats who come to see her every Friday.
Our conversation is regularly interrupted by patrons entering and greeting Laurentia.
“We respect each ot...
