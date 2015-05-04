UK election, WWII, digital markets on EU agenda this WEEK

All eyes will be on Britain this week, where a general election on Thursday (7 May) could have far reaching consequences for the EU.

The conservatives, led by outgoing prime minister David Cameron, and Ed Miliband’s Labour party are neck-and-neck in polls, with either side expected to need coalition partners to reach a majority in parliament if it wins.

Both the Tories and Labour are given a 33-35 percent share of the vote, with around 270 seats each, by the latest opinion surveys...