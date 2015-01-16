Ad
Plans are afoot in several member states to confiscate the travel documents of suspected jihadists (Photo: afagen)

EU commission backs passport confiscation of jihadist suspects

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has endorsed national plans to seize travel documents of suspected jihadists.

A handful of governments have either enacted laws to confiscate the documents or are in the process of doing so. The plan is to stop EU nationals from travelling to Syria or Iraq to fight alongside Islamic militants.

“The commission would support this type of initiative if it were taken by member states,” EU commission spokesperson Natasha Bertaud said Friday (16 January).

