Quotas on EU migrants would be a "point of no return" for Germany

Merkel: UK exit better than restricting free movement

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel would reportedly prefer the UK to leave the EU than have Downing Street limit the free movement of people.

Unnamed sources in the German government told the German weekly Der Spiegel that UK plans to place a cap on unskilled EU migrants would be a step too far for the German Chancellor.

"Should Cameron persist [in this plan], ch...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Quotas on EU migrants would be a "point of no return" for Germany

