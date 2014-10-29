EU clears eurozone budgets after French, Italian tweaks

In its last major political act before it steps down at the end of the week, the current European Commission on Tuesday (28 October) gave the provisional all-clear to each of the 18 eurozone budgets.
"I cannot immediately identify cases of 'particularly serious non-compliance' which would oblige us to consider a negative opinion at this stage in the process," said EU economic affairs commission Jyrki Kaitanen.
The statement came after Italy and France were told that their origina...
