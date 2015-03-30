Ad
euobserver
"Wherever you look in Ukraine, you can see the consequences of zero reforms undertaken" (Photo: thisisbossi)

Interview

'Flat tax reform best for Ukraine'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Slovak ex-finance minister Ivan Miklos, an advisor to Kiev's government, is urging decision-makers to introduce a flat-rate tax system and a wave of privatisation.

"Wherever you look in Ukraine, you can see the consequences of zero reforms undertaken,” says the architect of Slovakia’s flat tax rate system and cabinet member of two key reform governments between 1998 and 2006.

In an interview with EUobserver, Miklos said he believed the success of Slovak reforms landed him the invi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

Ukraine's other war: Reforms and the EU bailout
"Wherever you look in Ukraine, you can see the consequences of zero reforms undertaken" (Photo: thisisbossi)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections