'Flat tax reform best for Ukraine'

Slovak ex-finance minister Ivan Miklos, an advisor to Kiev's government, is urging decision-makers to introduce a flat-rate tax system and a wave of privatisation.

"Wherever you look in Ukraine, you can see the consequences of zero reforms undertaken,” says the architect of Slovakia’s flat tax rate system and cabinet member of two key reform governments between 1998 and 2006.

In an interview with EUobserver, Miklos said he believed the success of Slovak reforms landed him the invi...