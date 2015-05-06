Has the Ukip surge fizzled out?

“All bets are off, the whole thing’s up in the air.” So said Ukip leader Nigel Farage last November after his party won its second by-election in successive months.

In the warm glow of the two triumphs, which elected Ukip’s first two MPs to the Westminster parliament, party officials talked about claiming 20 seats, potentially leaving them as king-makers in the expected coalition negotiations.

With David Cameron having promised an ‘in/out’ referendum if he remained as prime minis...