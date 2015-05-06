Ad
euobserver
Ukip is unlikely to make the breakthrough it predicted last autumn in Thursday's UK elections. (Photo: Jennifer Jane Mills)

Has the Ukip surge fizzled out?

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

“All bets are off, the whole thing’s up in the air.” So said Ukip leader Nigel Farage last November after his party won its second by-election in successive months.

In the warm glow of the two triumphs, which elected Ukip’s first two MPs to the Westminster parliament, party officials talked about claiming 20 seats, potentially leaving them as king-makers in the expected coalition negotiations.

With David Cameron having promised an ‘in/out’ referendum if he remained as prime minis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Scottish nationalists to hold UK balance of power
UK elections: parties haggle over EU referendum
Ukip is unlikely to make the breakthrough it predicted last autumn in Thursday's UK elections. (Photo: Jennifer Jane Mills)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections