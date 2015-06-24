Ad
The EIB has earmarked R&D among first projects (Photo: Brookhaven National Laboratory)

EP gives final approval to investment fund

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament gave overwhelming approval to the creation of a European investment fund in a plenary vote on Wednesday evening (24 June).

It passed by 464 votes, against 131, with 19 abstentions.

The fund is the European Commission's flagship programme to create jobs and get the European economy back on the road.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker proposed it soon after he took office in November last year.

Six months later, MEPs and national governmen...

