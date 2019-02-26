Outrage over EP job for daughter of Putin spokesman

The daughter of Russian president Vladimir Putin's spokesman has been hired as an intern by a French MEP, in a move attacked as bad taste by some and a security risk by others.

Elisaveta Peskova, the 21-year old daughter of Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, took up her post in the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels in November on a contract with French MEP Aymeric Chauprade that is due to end in April.

She is being paid €1,000 a month, as well as expenses for her monthly trips...