Elisaveta Peskova has also posed with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and in Russian-occupied Crimea (Photo: instagram.com)

Outrage over EP job for daughter of Putin spokesman

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The daughter of Russian president Vladimir Putin's spokesman has been hired as an intern by a French MEP, in a move attacked as bad taste by some and a security risk by others.

Elisaveta Peskova, the 21-year old daughter of Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, took up her post in the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels in November on a contract with French MEP Aymeric Chauprade that is due to end in April.

She is being paid €1,000 a month, as well as expenses for her monthly trips...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

