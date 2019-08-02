Ad
Following two speeches in January by the EU commissioner, the European Commission has done little to promote the idea of a European Space Force (Photo: Kenny Mitchell)

Bienkowska bows out, with no EU 'Space Force' in sight

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The idea for a European Space Force has so far remained little more but that - an idea.

Last January, European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said in a speech that Europe should consider setting up a European Space Force, in response to US president Donald Trump's announcement the US will have a space branch in the military.

Six month later however, she seems not to have done anything to promote the idea.

EUobserver filed...

