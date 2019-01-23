Wednesday

23rd Jan 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU commissioner floats idea for European space force

  • Should the EU set up a military force in space? EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska says it is time for a debate about the idea (Photo: driver Photographer)

By

The European Union should consider setting up a European Space Force, EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Tuesday (22 January).

"Several member states are considering just now ways to strengthen their defence doctrine to [the] space dimension. They are talking about space forces," said Bienkowska, responsible in the European Commission for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs. Her portfolio also includes the EU's space policy.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • 'What is becoming a reality at the national level, probably should also become a reality at the EU level,' said Bienkowska (Photo: European Commission)

"What is becoming a reality at the national level, probably should also become a reality at the EU level. We need to discuss, [on the] medium [to] long term, a European Space Force," she said.

Bienkowska spoke twice at the 11th Annual Conference on European Space Policy in Brussels.

The idea for a European Space Force comes less than a year after US president Donald Trump announced he wanted his country to set up a military branch in space.

It is not clear to which EU countries Bienkowska was referring, when she said several member states were talking about setting up space forces.

Jorge Domecq, chief executive of the European Defence Agency (EDA), told EUobserver on Tuesday that Bienkowska had not discussed the idea of a European space force with him.

In fact, he said no member state had called for it.

"The EDA is an intergovernmental agency. I follow the guidance of member states. To my knowledge, no member state has so far put forward that idea and the agency is not working on it," said Domecq.

"I have of course heard about the concept being used by individuals here and there, but as a formal proposal, to my knowledge, it is not on the table at this point in time," he added.

Yet it seems logical that the EU think about how to respond to Trump's space force.

"The US is an important ally. (...) If your main partner is developing its space capabilities, its space policies in a direction, you have to take note of them when you are developing further your space defence programmes," said Domecq.

Does that mean that we can expect an arms race in space?

China

According to one EU source present at the conference - but speaking on condition of anonymity - space is already becoming weaponised, mainly by China.

"The weaponisation is taking place, in a race between China and the US," the source said.

The idea for an EU space force can be expected to face a lot of scepticism and criticism, since military affairs are still very much a domain national governments have control over.

It was only recently that EU countries have decided to work more closely together on defence, for example by pooling resources and setting up a EU subsidies to make military companies work together across borders.

The anonymous EU source also was sceptical of an EU space force.

"We are not yet there. I don't know whether we will ever have the resources to get there," the source noted.

However, EU-funded space programmes set up originally for civilian use, are expected to be used by European military forces.

Take the Galileo project, which will comprise of 24 satellites providing highly-accurate navigational positioning.

Galileo will be offering an encrypted signal, known as the public regulated service.

"There will be member states using it for military purposes, and there will be others states using it for emergency services and what have you. This is a decision of the individual member state," said the EU source.

A key theme at Tuesday's conference was Europe becoming self-reliant, or gaining "strategic autonomy in space".

The EU source noted that there was a clear need for the EU to become self-reliant in the military domain.

"I think we need to do this as quickly as possible, because with Mr Trump they [the US] can even drop out of NATO from one day to the other," the official said.

Speech

  1. Prepared remarks Elzbieta Bienkowska (1)
  2. Prepared remarks Elzbieta Bienkowska (2)

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU tug of war over Prague-based space agency
  2. Europe's space trash chief: situation getting worse
  3. EU's new strategy shuns space exploration
  4. A post-Brexit rival to Galileo? Possible, but expensive
EU's new strategy shuns space exploration

The commission wants to focus on the commercial potential of space rather than the educational or scientific benefits, much to the annoyance of some MEPs.

Analysis

A post-Brexit rival to Galileo? Possible, but expensive

The United Kingdom and the EU need to figure out how much access the UK will have to the EU-funded satellite navigation system after Brexit. Now the UK will study whether to set up its own system.

Interview

Turkish NBA star takes on Erdogan

Turkish NBA basketball star, Enes Kanter, gave up joining teammates in a London match over fears of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reach into the EU.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier: No-deal preparations 'more important than ever'
  2. Commission offers no-deal Brexit help to EU fisheries
  3. OECD: France and Belgium top social spending
  4. Study: Tax evasion cost five time as much as EU budget
  5. Dublin: Bilateral Brexit deal may be needed with UK
  6. Bulgaria plans to stop selling EU 'golden passports'
  7. Romanian EU presidency plans March summit with Turkey
  8. EU hits Mastercard with €570m fine

Analysis

China's 2019 growth outlook

As China's growth seems to be slowing, some observers see the country amid what the New York Times called a "severe downturn". As they mistake China's secular deceleration with cyclical fluctuations, they miss the rapid increase in Chinese living standards.

Opinion

The Azov crisis will backfire

Vladimir Putin's nightmare of Petro Poroshenko's re-election will be even certain as Ukrainians rally around the flag. Next March's election is not just to elect a new president but also a commander-in-chief to deal with five more years of Putin.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group
  2. Tajani wants second term as EU parliament president
  3. EU commissioner floats idea for European space force
  4. France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty
  5. May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B
  6. European Parliament targets 'fake' political groups
  7. What is fate of non-euro EU states after Brexit?
  8. Turkish NBA star takes on Erdogan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us