Ad
euobserver
Russia launched the Eurasian Economic Union amid some fanfare in 2015 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Serbia pact with Russian bloc to be short-lived, EU says

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia will have to dissolve its new free-trade pact with Russia's Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) when it joins the EU, the European Commission has said.

"A free-trade agreement between Serbia and Russia is in place since 2000. We understand that this agreement is to be extended to the Eurasian Economic Union," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 August).

"Serbia can enter into agreements with other countries or organisations before the country's EU accession," the s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU states and Russia clash on truth of WW2 pact
Serbia threatens to invade Kosovo, stirring bad memories
Merkel summit relaunches Kosovo-Serbia talks
Russia launched the Eurasian Economic Union amid some fanfare in 2015 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections