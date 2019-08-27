Serbia pact with Russian bloc to be short-lived, EU says

Serbia will have to dissolve its new free-trade pact with Russia's Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) when it joins the EU, the European Commission has said.

"A free-trade agreement between Serbia and Russia is in place since 2000. We understand that this agreement is to be extended to the Eurasian Economic Union," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 August).

"Serbia can enter into agreements with other countries or organisations before the country's EU accession," the s...