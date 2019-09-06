New commission unveiled This WEEK

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will unveil her team of commissioners next Tuesday (10 September) and their designated portfolios, after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"I am happy to have received all names from EU member states," von der Leyen tweeted.

The only wild card left seems to be Romania, where the government put forward two names: Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb.

Von der Leyen will ki...