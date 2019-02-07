Ad
euobserver
An unhappy meeting: Jean-Claude Juncker greets Theresa May in the commission's headquarters for their 'robust, but constructive' talks (Photo: European Commission)

EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has promised to work with British prime minister Theresa May to avoid a no-deal Brexit next month, and to try to find a way to deal with the Irish border issue in a way that allows May to push the withdrawal agreement through the UK parliament.

Visiting Brussels on Thursday (7 February), May once again argued to EU commission Jean-Claude Juncker to open up the withdrawal agreement over the issue of the Irish backstop, that she negotiated last year but her parliament rejected in ...

EU & the World

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

