EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks

The EU has promised to work with British prime minister Theresa May to avoid a no-deal Brexit next month, and to try to find a way to deal with the Irish border issue in a way that allows May to push the withdrawal agreement through the UK parliament.
Visiting Brussels on Thursday (7 February), May once again argued to EU commission Jean-Claude Juncker to open up the withdrawal agreement over the issue of the Irish backstop, that she negotiated last year but her parliament rejected in ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
