Asylum for Macedonia's ex-PM puts Orban on spot

Hungary's government on Wednesday (14 November) confirmed that Macedonia's convicted former prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, has submitted an asylum request with authorities there, with a hearing to be granted for "security reasons."
The issue has put the spotlight again on hardline prime minister Viktor Orban, who has championed an anti-immigration policy - but has now allowed a convicted politician, and pro-Kremlin ally, to seek refuge in the country.
It is also another indicat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.